Eric Laird Set to be Honored as SEC Men’s Basketball Legend

The Southeastern Conference announced that it will honor their latest class of Allstate SEC Basketball Legends at the upcoming conference tournament in Nashville on March 8-12, as the late Eric Laird will be recognized from Ole Miss. Previously announced as an SEC Legend for the class of 2020, Laird will be honored this spring after the conference took a pause on the event during the last three years.



One of 41 members of the 1,000-point club at Ole Miss, Laird ranks 17th all-time with 1,421 career points during his four-year career. He also collected 179 total steals during his time as a Rebel, the fourth-most in program history, and his 55 swipes in 1984 are tied for the eighth-most in a single season. As a junior, Laird was an Honorable Mention All-American selection after finishing fourth in the SEC in both scoring (17.3 ppg) and steals (55). The previous season, Laird helped guide the Rebels to an NIT berth, where he tied the school record with eight steals in a game during a third-round game at DePaul.



Hailing from Memphis, Laird was named the Memphis Player of the Year and an all-state honoree during his senior year at East High School, where he led the basketball team to a state championship, and football team to a league title as a prep All-American at wide receiver.



Laird sadly passed away at the age of 43 in February 2007.

The conference will honor Laird during the 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. at halftime during the first round game for Ole Miss, and once again during the first semifinal game on Saturday.



2023 Allstate SEC Basketball Legends

Alabama – Jerry Harper

Arkansas – Nick Davis

Auburn – Layton Johns

Florida – Chris Richard

Georgia – Rod Cole

Kentucky – Vernon Hatton

LSU – Collis Temple III

Ole Miss – Eric Laird

Mississippi State – Jerry Jenkins

Missouri – Steve Stipanovich

South Carolina – Tre’ Kelley

Tennessee – Lang Wiseman

Texas A&M – David Britton

Vanderbilt – Butch Feher



Ole Miss Basketball SEC Legends

2023 – Eric Laird

2019 – Justin Reed

2018 – Rob Evans

2017 – Jason Harrison

2016 – Johnny Neumann

2015 – B.L. Graham

2014 – Ansu Sesay

2013 – Rahim Lockhart

2012 – Jack Waters

2011 – Bob Weltlich

2010 – Cob Jarvis

2009 – Keith Carter

2008 – Joe Harvell

2007 – Elston Turner

2006 – Sean Tuohy

2005 – Coolidge Ball

2004 – Gerald Glass

2003 – Carlos Clark

2002 – Joe Gibbon

2001 – Denver Brackeen

2000 – Don Kessinger

1999 – John Stroud

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports