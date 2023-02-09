Newcomers Group Presents Free Discussion on New Media

Understanding “new media,” such as mobile apps, social media and artificial intelligence can be a valuable tool for people of all ages if they understand how to use them effectively and safely.

Can you cancel your cable but still watch all of your shows? What is ChatGPT and why are some people using it instead of Google?

Ole Miss Professor Brad Conaway will be the speaker at an upcoming free discussion about new media sponsored by the Oxford Newcomers and Friends Club.

Join in discussing ways of using new media to stay connected with friends and family, find new connections online, learn new skills or pursue new hobbies, safely shop from home, or use the Internet to find part-time or volunteer work.

Other topics of discussion include using online resources to stay informed on current events, politics or other topics – and how to spot misinformation.

The in-person program will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 22 at the North East Mississippi Electric Power Association/NE SPARC auditorium.

The Oxford Newcomers and Friends Club was formed in 1999. Its mission is to provide awareness of what the LOU community has to offer and provide an opportunity for new residents to build new friendships.

For more information, contact Don Mason, Committee Chair, at dmason222@gmail.com or text 662-607-3321.

