School of Journalism and New Media to Host IMC Connect!

By Paige Hill

IMC Graduate Student

After a successful debut in the spring of 2022, the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media is set to host its annual two-day IMC Connect! event on March 30 and 31, 2023.

IMC Connect! is an event designed to bring together some of the nation’s top communications

executives and leading researchers to campus. Its purpose is to provide various opportunities

for attendees to learn from expert practitioners throughout a series of collaborative events.



This series of events include workshops, topical panel sessions and breakout sessions. The

lineup of guest speakers and panelists allow faculty and students the chance to network and

contribute in discussions involving leading trends in integrated marketing communications.



At IMC Connect! attendees can contribute in discussion topics such as: maximizing messages on

both social and traditional media channels, 5-minute findings of hottest topics in IMC, crisis

communication and corporate reputation management and sharing success stories from IMC

experts.



At last year’s event, guests heard from big-name company representatives such as Home

Depot, Chick-Fil-A, FedEx, Carnival Cruise Lines, and KQ Communications and communication

departments from universities of Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Texas A&M.



The 2023 guest list is created and organized to enhance knowledge and best prepare students

entering the job market. The guest list will be announced Tuesday, Feb. 14 on hottytoddy.com.

Click here to learn more about IMC Connect! 2022 and what to expect at this year’s event.



For more information on IMC Connect!, please contact Asbrads1@olemiss.edu.