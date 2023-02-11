Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Falls to South Carolina, 64-61

Leading with just over a minute left to play, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team fell victim to a late comeback by South Carolina on Saturday, February 11, suffering a 64-61 loss in the SJB Pavilion.

A pair of triples from Matthew Murrell and Myles Burns with a layup from Robert Allen put the Rebels (10-15, 2-10 SEC) up 8-1 early. Ole Miss took their biggest lead midway through the first half, as a three-pointer in the corner from Amaree Abram made it a nine-point game, 21-12. The Gamecocks (9-16, 2-10) clawed their way back in, tying the game at 32 with 1:58 left in the first period. However, Ole Miss took the lead into halftime, up 38-35.

South Carolina took their first lead, 44-42, just under five minutes into the second half. A put-back slam from Jayveous McKinnis gave the Rebels a five-point lead with 6:59 left to play, but a late South Carolina push swung the advantage to the visitors, as the Rebels would fall by three following late free throws by the Gamecocks.

Tye Fagan led Ole Miss with a season-best 17 points, adding two assists and a steal. Jaemyn Brakefield collected a career-best four steals on defense, while Burns added three swipes as well, his sixth game with three or more steals this season. Robert Allen scored 10 points while tying his season-best with seven rebounds.

South Carolina was led in scoring by Hayden Brown with 18, while Jacobi Wright scored 17.

The Rebels hit the road next, as they travel to Gainesville where they’ll take on Florida on Wednesday, February 15 at 5:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports