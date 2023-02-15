Lineup announced for IMC Connect! 2023 at Ole Miss

After a successful debut in the spring of 2022, the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media is set to host its annual two-day IMC Connect! event on March 30 and 31, 2023.

IMC Connect! is an event designed to bring together some of the nation’s top communications executives and leading researchers to campus. Its purpose is to provide various opportunities for attendees to learn from expert practitioners throughout a series of collaborative events.

This series of events include workshops, topical panel sessions and breakout sessions. The lineup of guest speakers and panelists allow faculty and students the chance to network and contribute in discussions involving leading trends in integrated marketing communications.

At IMC Connect! attendees can contribute to discussion topics such as: maximizing messages on both social and traditional media channels, 5-minute findings of hottest topics in IMC, crisis communication and corporate reputation management and sharing success stories from IMC experts.

The 2023 guest list is created and organized to enhance knowledge and best prepare students entering the job market. This year’s event, sponsored by The Boeing Company and The Graduate Hotels, includes:

• Marti Powers, Vice President of Communications, The Boeing Company

• Stacey Murray, Vice President, Marketing, The Graduate Hotels

• Natashia Gregoire, Head of Internal Communications, Worldwide Operations, Amazon

• Elizabeth Whittington, Executive Communications Director, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

• Malcolm Berkley, President Global Network Communications and Reputation Management, UPS

• Jeff Motley, Vice President of Communications, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Sonoma Raceway

• Jennifer Smodish Anderson, Senior Vice President of Marketing, C-Spire

• Dr. Hua Jiang, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs and Associate Professor of Public Relations, Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications

• Dr. Glen Nowak, Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies, Co-Director of Center for Health and Risk Communication, and Professor, University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication

• Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, William A. Kern Professor, Rochester Institute of Technology’s School of Communication

• Dr. María Elizabeth Len-Ríos, Associate Director for Faculty and Administration and Professor of Strategic Communication, University of Minnesota’s Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Click here to learn more about IMC Connect! 2022 and what to expect at this year’s event. For more information on IMC Connect!, please contact Asbrads1@olemiss.edu.



Courtesy of IMC Connect