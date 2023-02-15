Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Prepares to Take on No. 5 LSU

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball heads to Baton Rouge to take on the No. 5 LSU Tigers on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss will play three games this week after opening on Monday with a 74-52 win over the Kentucky Wildcats. The victory gave the Rebels their 20th back-to-back winning season (20-5, 9-3 SEC) and they now face two AP Top 5 squads in LSU and No. 1 South Carolina to close out the week.

On Wednesday, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin spoke to the media about the week.

“We had an exciting Monday,” McPhee-McCuin said. “It was different, playing on a Monday, but we are now on our three-game stretch and blessed to play the No. 1 and No. 5 teams in the country in our next two games.”

McPhee-McCuin discussed how the Rebels went 3-1 in the third pod.

“We have a record of 4-0, 3-1 and 3-1 and that’s why we are at 20 wins,” she said. “We really feel good about that and we’re excited about the opportunity to play LSU and South Carolina. Hopefully we have enough energy to finish out strong against South Carolina.”

LSU rolls into the matchup against Ole Miss with a 23-1 overall record and a 11-1 mark in the SEC. The Tigers are coming off the first loss of the season on the road to No. 1 South Carolina, 88-64 on Sunday.

“I believe Coach (Kim) Mulkey makes you believe you can fly,” McPhee-McCuin said. “All her players think they are the best in the country and in my opinion that’s a good thing.

“A lot of times in women’s basketball it starts with believing, and all her players believe and they go around like that,” McPhee-McCuin said.

The Tigers come into the game averaging 85.8 points per game and allowing their opponents to average 55.7 per game.

LSU is led on the floor by Angel Reese who is averaging 23.2 points and 15.3 boards in 24 games this season.