Friday, February 17, 2023
Parking Update for Friday, Feb. 17 – Sunday, Feb. 19

Ole Miss Baseball will celebrate its 2022 National Championship during Opening Weekend from Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19.
 
During this time, we anticipate increased traffic on the east side of campus as all parking lots will be in use near Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field, including all University Place/Old Taylor parking lots and some Gertrude C. Ford lots after 2 pm Friday and throughout the weekend.  
 
Gertrude Ford and Old Taylor roads will experience increased traffic. Please consider other routes or exit through the west side of campus to avoid traffic congestion.
 
We encourage faculty, staff, and students to plan accordingly, consider parking lots near Tad Smith Coliseum and the general area after 2 pm, and avoid the east side of campus.

