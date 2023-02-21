AT&T Cellular Customers Experiencing Issues Dialing Campus

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Communications

AT&T callers may receive the message “your call cannot be completed as dialed” while the called campus number will ring once and then disconnect. However, the call should go through with additional attempts. Telecommunications has contacted AT&T about the issue and have been advised that if AT&T customers get an error message when calling a local landline or on-campus number, the customer should report the issue to AT&T customer service by dialing 6-1-1 (NOT 9-1-1) from their cell phone to report the failed call. AT&T will prioritize fixing the issue for individual cell phone numbers within 24-48 hours after the trouble is reported. AT&T advised that the final resolution for all AT&T customers across their network could possibly take several weeks.

UM Today