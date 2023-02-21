Ole Miss Men’s Distance Medley Relay Wins SEC Weekly Honors

The Ole Miss men’s distance medley relay has been named the SEC Men’s Runner of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.

Rebel quartet of Baylor Franklin (1200m; 2:51), Cade Flatt (400m; 0:47), Tiarnan Crorken (800m; 1:46) and Anthony Camerieri (mile; 3:54) finished sixth overall at Notre Dame’s Alex Wilson Invitational in one of the fastest distance medley relay races in NCAA history last week, running an SEC-leading 9:21.89. That time stands as the second-fastest in Ole Miss history behind the 2021 NCAA runner-up 9:20.75 that ranked fourth in world history at the time it was run.

This season, that time puts Ole Miss No. 8 in the NCAA and in strong contention to qualify for the indoor national meet in two weeks. Historically, it ranks as the eighth-fastest in collegiate history on an oversized track, and it came on a weekend where seven of the top-eight oversized track DMR times in collegiate history were run nationwide.

Ole Miss will head back to Arkansas this weekend for the 2023 SEC Indoor Championships, which are slated to run Feb. 24-25.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports