OHS Theatre Presents ‘War Paint’ This Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford High School students rehearse the dance number, “Fire and Ice,” which is in the show, “War Paint,” which is being presented this weekend. Photo via Facebook/OHS Theatre

The musical “War Paint,” which tells the tale of the rivalry between cosmetics industry giants Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein, will be performed this weekend by the Oxford High School Theatre Department.

OHS student Ann Hunter Bigham will portray Elizabeth and student Avery Sams will play Madame Helena Rubinstein, among a full cast of their classmates.

“War Paint,” presented by Hardy Reed, will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the OHS Fine Arts Building.

Prior to Thursday night’s show, there will be a special dedication, naming the auditorium the Ava H. Bonds Auditorium.

Bonds died in 2012, had a 43-year teaching career with 34 of those years spent at Oxford High and established the OHS musical program. Bonds was the pianist at First Baptist Church for more than 30 years.

Two memorial plaques will be placed permanently inside the auditorium.

“Ava upheld the tradition of the OHS annual musical for over 30 years,” said John Davenport, OHS theater teacher.

Davenport said “War Paint” presents a lavish musical score that represents the styles of music accurate to the time periods of the story, which spans from 1934-1964.

The musical had its fair share of challenges during production, especially with finding the right costumes.

“We brought in a professional designer because they had to be so specific and some had to be accurate to historical events tied to the characters,” Davenport said.

Challenges were met and now the show is just days away from opening night.

Tickets can be purchased online at oxfordhs.booktix.com or at the door. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students.