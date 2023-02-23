Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Host Mizzou for Senior Night

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss women’s basketball team plays host to the Missouri Tigers this evening to close out the regular season inside the SJB Pavilion. The tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (20-7, 9-5 SEC) will honor four Angel Baker, Jordan Berry, Tyia Singleton and Myah Taylor.

On Sunday, the Rebels pushed No. 1 South Carolina to the brink on Sunday, forcing the Gamecocks to overtime before coming up short 64-57.

Baker brought the energy for Ole Miss with 17 points, as the Rebels were almost the first team in the nation to crack the code against the undefeated Gamecocks.

Snudda Collins also joined Baker in double-figures, shooting 5-of-7 from the field. Rita Igbokwe was once again a defensive force, with a career-high tying six rejections and the most by a Rebel this season.

It was Baker pushing the Rebels to gain the lead in a back-and-forth affair with a little over a minute left in the fourth quarter. A made free-throw from the reigning national player of the year in Aliyah Boston tied things up at 55 all to send it to overtime.

The speed of South Carolina showed within the final five minutes, outscoring the Rebels 9-2. Ole Miss was unable to pull off the upset, in its third overtime game of the season.

Missouri rides a two-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s matchup. Overall, the Tigers sit at 17-10 and 6-8 in conference play.

Pingeton has established the Tigers as one of the top three-point shooting teams during her time in Columbia, as they sit third overall in the SEC hitting an average of 7.4 threes per game.

Hayley Frank leads Mizzou in points per game at 15.2 and threes with 2.3 per outing. As a team, Missouri is hitting 35.5% of its shots beyond the arc. This mark ranks 28th overall nationally and third in the SEC.

Since Mizzou joined the SEC 10 years ago, it has held an advantage over Ole Miss 12-1 and 13-2 all-time until last season.

In the lone meeting in 2022, Ole Miss defeated the Tigers for the first time in SEC play and the lone time in Columbia, 61-45.