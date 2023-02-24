Mother of Drowned Son Given $50K Bond

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The woman charged with murder in the drowning death of her infant son was given a $50,000 bond Thursday by a Circuit Court Judge.

Loran M. Jones, 27, was indicted this month for allegedly killing her 9-month-old son. She is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

The indictment, filed Thursday, said Jones killed the child while “engaged in the commission of the crime of Felony Child Neglect …. By omitting the performance of any duty … which contributes to neglect and the deprivation of necessary health care or appropriate supervision, which resulted in the

child’s death.”

According to Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy, the child’s cause of death was drowning.

Family members reaching out to Hotty Toddy News say the child drowned while in the bathtub.

In July, investigators with the Oxford Police Department responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi’s emergency room in regard to an unresponsive child.

OPD opened an investigation and charged Jones with child neglect; however, after the presentation to the grand jury earlier this month, the grand jury changed the charge to first-degree murder. She was picked up on a warrant Tuesday.