This was taken in 2021 before construction of the new gateway onto the Square. The new “park” is still blocked off but appears to be close to opening. The new area will serve as an attractive gateway from the parking lot behind City hall to the Square. Photos by Alyssa Schnugg

The new pocket park next to City Hall is close to opening for public use, according to city officials.

Plans for the gateway onto the Square began in the fall of 2021. Bad weather and supply chain issues caused a delay in its construction.

The city received $250,000 from a bond bill passed by the state Legislature to create the little park.

Staff report