RebelTHON Continues Fundraising Success

By Edwin B. Smith

University of Mississippi

At the conclusion of this year’s RebelTHON, organizers and participants celebrate another year of fundraising success for Children’s of Mississippi in the Ole Miss Student Union. Submitted photo

After a decade of raising money to support Children’s of Mississippi, RebelTHON 2023 continued its string of successes by raising more than $200,000 over its 12-hour run Feb. 25.

The University of Mississippi’s 11th annual student-driven dance marathon raised $211,530 for the Children’s Miracle Network hospital at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Some 1,130 students registered for the event, which took place from noon to midnight in the Ole Miss Student Union.

“For the first time, every participant made a financial contribution,” said Kylie Scott, a senior secondary education and public policy leadership major from Bowling Green, Kentucky, and RebelTHON president. “With this donation, RebelTHON will have contributed over $1.4 million to Children’s of Mississippi.”

Scott said the record in donations was especially rewarding considering there was no set fundraising goal for this year.

“Each year, our hope is just that we will be able to make a positive impact on the children’s hospital through our fundraising efforts,” she said.

RebelTHON continues to make a difference all year long, said Jordain Lang, assistant director of student activities.

“Our funds that we give the hospital are nonrestrictive, so the hospital will be able to use the money where they see fit,” Lang said. “Specifically, this year our money will be going towards the construction of an accessible outdoor playground for patients.”

Highlights of the event included visits from Chancellor and Mrs. Glenn Boyce and the Ole Miss spirit squads, as well as Silent Disco during open community hours. Thirteen families from Children’s of Mississippi visited and shared their stories to keep participants motivated.