Six OSD Teachers Earn National Board Certification

Pictured left to right: Emily Riser, Lindsey Hughes, Lori Helsel, and Lana Parrish. Not pictured: Wendy Raby and Keeley Asmus. Photo provided by the OSD

Six Oxford School District teachers earned the highest mark of professional accomplishment by achieving National Board Certification.

Recognized as the “gold standard” in teacher certification, National Board Certification is a voluntary, advanced teaching credential that goes beyond state licensure. The National Board certifies teachers who successfully complete its rigorous certification process that takes one to three years.

Newly National Board Certified OSD Teachers are:

Lana Parrish- Della Davidson Elementary

Early Childhood Generalist

Early Childhood Generalist Lindsey Hughes- Della Davidson Elementary

Early Childhood Generalist

Early Childhood Generalist Lori Helsel- Oxford Early Childhood Center

Early Childhood Generalist

Early Childhood Generalist Emily Riser- Oxford Middle School

English Language Arts

English Language Arts Keeley Asmus- Central Elementary

Early Childhood Generalist

Early Childhood Generalist Wendy Raby- Oxford Middle School

Middle Childhood Generalist

According to the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, “schools with NBCTs have strong professional communities focused on leadership, learning, and collaboration. These schools are characterized by higher rates of teacher morale and retention and increased community involvement.”

The Oxford School District has 61 teachers, counselors, and administrators who have obtained National Board Certification. National Board Certification is available nationwide for pre-K through 12th-grade teachers.

To be eligible to apply for board certification, a teacher must hold a bachelor’s degree, completed three full years of teaching or school counseling, and have a valid state teaching or school counseling license.

Teachers receive a $6,000 annual stipend from the state of Mississippi.

In addition, the Oxford School District offers $3,000 annually for completion of certification plus reimbursement for fees incurred for certification.

Visit www.nbpts.org/national-board-certification for more information on National Board Certification.

Courtesy of the OSD