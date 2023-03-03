Pinelake Church Opens Permanent Campus in Oxford

Pinelake Church held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the opening of the new 58,000-square-foot building. Photo provided

Pinelake Church held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the opening of the new 58,000-square-foot building that will now be the permanent campus of Pinelake Oxford.

In Sept. 2021, Pinelake broke ground on the property across from MTrade Park to establish a home as a base for Pinelake’s ministry in Oxford.

Today, Pinelake moves into a new, permanent campus stretching far past a new address and out to the entire Oxford community.

“We are so excited to finally be opening the doors of our permanent home for Pinelake Church in Oxford,” said Jody Schmelzer, pastor of the Oxford campus. “Over the past seven years, it has been amazing to witness God do incredible work within our faith family. Now that we have a permanent space to gather together for worship and extend our reach into the community of Oxford, we fully believe our best and most fruitful years are ahead.”

Since Easter Sunday of 2015, Pinelake Oxford has held services at the Oxford Conference Center and has continued to see exponential growth, rising from 300 attendees to roughly 1,500 people each Sunday.

“When we decided to build a campus in Oxford, we knew it would require sacrifice, dedication and prayer,” said Chip Henderson, Pinelake Church Senior Pastor. “Through this season, God has used this time to strengthen our core, open our hearts and trust that He will provide.”

The new building will accommodate those growing numbers with a 900-seat worship center, education spaces for children, students and adults, flex space, and smaller, more focused worship areas. The campus sits on a 12-acre site with outdoor space designed for ministry and community gatherings.

“We are so excited to deliver this beautiful building to Pinelake Church on time and under budget,” said Casey Rogers, president of ICM Construction, a project management company. “This would not have been possible without the true team approach and dedication of the church staff, trade partners and hundreds of workers that all came together for one common goal.”

Pinelake Oxford is located at 5202 George G. Pat Patterson Pkwy and holds worship services at 8, 9:30, and 11 a.m. each Sunday.

Staff report