Rebels Open Play In Minnesota With Third-Straight Win Over No. 18 Maryland

The Ole Miss Baseball team (8-2) opened play in the Cambria College Classic Friday evening with a 5-1 win over No. 18 Maryland (4-5). The Rebels take the season series over the Terrapins 3-1, winning three-straight matchups after dropping the first one last Friday.

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Jack Dougherty got the start on the mound for Ole Miss, facing Maryland for the second time in a week. He retired the first seven hitters he faced and did not allow a hit until the fourth inning.

Kemp Alderman started the scoring for the Rebels in the second inning with a monster home run that cleared the large wall in right field. It was his team-leading fifth home run of the season and his third long ball in his last four games.

Ole Miss held onto that 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth when Maryland put four straight balls in play and tied the game at 1-1.

Ethan Groff hit his second home run in as many games in the top of the fifth inning, sending one over the wall in straight-away center field. It would prove to be a go-ahead home run, giving the Rebels a 3-1 lead that they wouldn’t end up relinquishing.

Dougherty continued to spin a gem, going a career-long six innings and tying his career-high with seven total strikeouts. He allowed just three hits and only one for extra bases.

With one out in the seventh inning, Mason Nichols came out of the bullpen and worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam. Nichols stayed on the mound the rest of the way, working 2.2 innings and earning his second save of the season, both coming against Maryland.

Ole Miss added two more runs in the top of the ninth inning on a two-RBI single by Groff that scored Reagan Burford and Peyton Chatagnier to make it 5-1. Groff would end up with four total RBI, tying his career-high for the second time this season.

Jacob Gonzalez continued his hot start, going 2-for-5 and extending his hitting and on-base streaks to 10 games each. Chatagnier scored two runs in the ballgame.

The Rebels will turn around and face the host Minnesota Golden Gophers tomorrow night at 7 p.m. inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports