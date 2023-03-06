Five OHS Students Named STAR Students



Noah Amidon Addison Hunt Walker Dabbs Keerthin Karthekeyan Connor Sweeney

Oxford High School celebrates the success of FIVE students who have been named STAR Students by the Mississippi Economic Council.

This honor is given to seniors who have the highest ACT score at each school in Mississippi.

Any student with a 35 or above automatically receives a nomination. OHS’s five STAR students have scored 35 on their composite ACT score.

STAR Students, once selected, are asked to nominate their STAR Teacher. The teacher selected is the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement.

Addison Hunt- Teacher, Keith Scruggs

Noah Amidon- Teacher, Chelsea Winnick

Walker Dabbs- Teacher, Amy Rosen

Keethin Karthikeyan- Teacher, Chris Cutcliffe

Connor Sweeney- Teacher, Deb Jones

Each STAR Student and STAR Teacher is honored at the Mississippi Economic Council’s Education Celebration in the spring. MEC will provide certificates to all STAR Students and STAR Teachers.

STAR Students will also be eligible for scholarships from MEC.

Courtesy of the OSD