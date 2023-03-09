Thursday, March 9, 2023
Photos: Sinkhole Closes Clear Creek Boat Ramp

Photos by Tad Wilkes

A large sinkhole caused a portion of the Clear Creek boat ramp to be closed until further notice. The US Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District announced the closure earlier this week. Currently, there are usable boat ramps at Pat’s bluff, Engineer Point, Beach Point, Teckville Landing, and Wyatt’s Crossing.

