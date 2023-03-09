Photos: Sinkhole Closes Clear Creek Boat Ramp

A large sinkhole caused a portion of the Clear Creek boat ramp to be closed until further notice. The US Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District announced the closure earlier this week. Currently, there are usable boat ramps at Pat’s bluff, Engineer Point, Beach Point, Teckville Landing, and Wyatt’s Crossing.
Latest Videos
HottyToddy Chat Podcast A Look at a Hot Start to Baseball and March Madness
52:26
02 28 23 Yolett McPhee McCuin Press Conference Ole Miss WBB
09:03
HottyToddy Chat Podcast
45:28
02 22 23 Yolett McPhee McCuin Press Conference Ole Miss WBB
07:44
Presser Coach Yo post game after South Carolina
12:19
Coach Kermit Davis post game Mississippi State
02:40
hottytoddy chat third episode
51:00
Ole Miss Baseball Coach Mike Bianco Media Availability
09:20
02 15 23 Yolett McPhee McCuin Press Conference Ole Miss WBB
06:44
Coach Yo post game against Kentucky
07:50