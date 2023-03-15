Youth Explosion Event to Feature Talent Show on Saturday at LC Arena

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Sister, S.O.A.R., a local empowerment and mentoring program, is holding its annual Youth Explosion event this weekend, aimed at allowing area children to showcase their talents and just have some fun.

The event is free and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Lafayette County Multi-Purpose Arena.

While Sister, S.O.A.R.’s general focus is on girls/women, founder Chris Jones said Saturday’s event is open to boys and girls.

“This event is gender-neutral,” she said. “Whoever wants to come, just come on out Saturday.”

This is the fourth year of the event and this year’s theme is, “I’m Possible.”

“It means that no matter what I’ve been through, no matter what I’m going through, on the other side, I can do whatever God says I can do,” Jones said.

The first event was held in 2020 when Jones noticed the effects that the pandemic was having on youths.

“Not only did their learning skills suffer, but their social skills suffered and we saw an increase in depression and suicide ideologies,” she said. “These kids were hurting so we realized we needed to get them out and together to share their feelings and get it all out.”

This Saturday’s event will feature a talent show where children of all ages can come and showcase their special talents. It’s free to enter; however, Jones said youths must register prior to the event on the Sisters, S.O.A.R. Website.

“I don’t care if you’re doing a motivational speech, or if you’re dancing, singing, reading poetry, or if you’re a magician,” Jones said. “I just want you to come and express yourself.”

Click here to register for the Talent Showcase.

Jones started Sister, S.O.A.R. in 2016 after she lost her job and was facing other hardships. She took her retirement pay and started the organization, along with a $10,000 grant from the Tupelo/Lee County Create Foundation.

“I knew that every woman has been through similar situations and possibly with no hope or reassurance that life would work for her,” Jones said.

Jones believed that if she could experience Success Over Adversity and become Redeemed, she could also assist other women.

Sister, S.O.A.R. offers several programs for youths on anti-bullying, ACT prep, teen domestic violence and more, and for adult women, including workshops for parenting, resume writing and domestic violence as well as events including mother/daughter brunch and women empowerment sessions.

For more information on Sister, S.O.A.R., visit them online or on Facebook. Donations can be made by clicking here.