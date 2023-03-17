‘Below the Belt’ Documentary to Screen at University

By Edwin B. Smith

University of Mississippi

Endometriosis, an often overlooked and misunderstood condition affecting more than 6 million women in the U.S., will take center stage through a March 28 documentary screening and panel discussion at the University of Mississippi.

The chronic condition occurs when tissue lining the uterus begins to grow outside of it, which can lead to painful symptoms and infertility.

“Below the Belt,” a short film which tells the story of four women with endometriosis, will be shown at 6:30 p.m. in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. Following the screening, a panel of Mississippi medical professionals and local women will discuss what it is like to live with and treat the disorder. Panelists include:

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, dean of the John D. Bower School of Population Health at the University of Mississippi Medical Center

Yolett McPhee-McCuin, Ole Miss head women’s basketball coach

Dr. Julie Harper, an Oxford OB-GYN

Dr. Erica Balthrop, a Clarksdale OB-GYN

Chesney Mardis, doctoral student from Cleveland

Shannon Cohn, filmmaker

“We are extremely pleased to be able to present this film and facilitate a public discussion about endometriosis,” said Alison Ford-Wade, associate dean of community engagement in the School of Applied Sciences and interim chair and professor of health, exercise science and recreation management.

“Now more than ever, it is urgent that people be aware of this medical condition, which impacts the lives of so many women everywhere.”

With producers including former U.S. Ambassador Hilary Rodham Clinton, U.S. Sen. Orin Hatch and actress Rosario Dawson, the film and the social impact movement around its subject are generating national and international media attention.

“We screened for members of Congress last week in a pivotal bipartisan event cohosted by Elizabeth Warren and Mitt Romney – something unheard of in Washington, D.C., these days,” said Cohn, who is based in Oxford.

“I’ve been releasing this film over the last few months leading up to its national PBS broadcast this June. The film has screened to sold-out audiences in NYC, LA, London, Paris, Dubai, Toronto and Tel Aviv.”

Ford-Wade said she hopes the audience will be inspired to both take care of themselves and inform others about the disease.

“In the words of Rosario Dawson, ‘We deserve to be believed. We deserve to be understood. We deserve to be empowered to understand ourselves, our bodies and any medical treatments presented to us. We deserve better across the entire health care system,'” she said. “‘Below the Belt’ aims to revolutionize the status quo so that people with endometriosis get what we deserve: the right to live healthy, informed, fulfilling lives.”

Through the lens of endometriosis, the film shows how women are often dismissed, discounted and disbelieved.

“From societal taboos and gender bias to misinformed doctors and profit-driven health care, the film reveals how millions are effectively silenced and how, by fighting back, they can improve health care for everyone,” said Kimberly Livingston, marketing and communications manager in the School of Applied Sciences.

Admission is free for Ole Miss students, educators and patients by using the code OM23 when ordering. General admission is $10. To purchase tickets, click here.