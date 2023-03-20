Community Health and Resource Fair to Provide Basic Need Services, Info

Communicare’s Project THRIVE is hosting a free community event entitled Project CONNECT, a health and resource fair targeting individuals who may need assistance with basic needs.

The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on March 31 at the Old Armory Pavilion.

THRIVE – a service provided by Communicare to address barriers to mental and physical care for those at risk for homelessness – seeks to reduce homelessness and criminal justice involvement, as well as improve access to housing, retention, abstinence, social connectedness, employment and self-sustainability for those in Oxford and Lafayette county.

“In tandem with THRIVE, Project CONNECT aims to provide tangible resources directly to people in need,” said Rachel Alcorn, Clinical Director of Communicare.

Attendees will have full access to local and state-wide resources. While supplies last, those in need will be supplied with day-to-day items such as hygiene and menstrual products, fresh produce, and with the help of local community members, diapers, wipes, and toilet paper.

Communicare will also provide door prizes, on-site glucose and blood pressure checks and depression screenings.

“This is Communicare’s first-ever event specifically designed to connect individuals with basic needs at every level,” said Jennifer Noe, Project THRIVE Coordinator. “Our end goal is to give support to individuals and families and bring awareness to resources and organizations in our community who can assist them.”

While supplies last, Communicare will provide general hygiene products (i.e., travel hygiene kits and menstrual products) and has partnered with Oxford Community Market to provide fresh produce.

However, community members are invited to help by providing diapers, wipes and toilet paper. Items may be dropped off at Communicare’s main Lafayette office located at 152 Highway 7 South in Oxford.

For more information, email Morgan Fellows at mfellows@oxfordcommunicare.com, call 662-234-7521 or visit @communicarems on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Staff report