Wednesday, March 22, 2023
HeadlinesNews & Views

Five Killed in Batesville Crash Tuesday Night

0
893

Four children and one young adult between the ages of 12 and 19 were killed in a crash in Batesville on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Curtis Road near James Road, according to local news reports.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office told WLBT that the vehicle crashed into a barricade on a bridge and went into a creek.

A 14-year-old passenger survived the crash and was able to escape the vehicle and call 911.

Deputies say all five victims were related.

South Panola School District confirms that all five were current or former students.

“South Panola School District is heartbroken and saddened by the tragic passing of five of our current and former students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, faculty and staff, and classmates,” stated the school district’s website. “Grief counselors have been provided for faculty, staff, and students affected by this tragic loss.”

Coroner Gracie Gulledge identified the five who died as Montraz Webster, 14; Ti’taiera Webster, 19; Jamerian Towns, 12; Earl Holmes, 13; and Destiny Liphford, 15.

Staff report

Previous article
Oxford Aldermen Set Public Hearing on Proposed Voting Ward Changes
Next article
Como Man Charged With Making Threats Against Former Employer

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles