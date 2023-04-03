Theatre Oxford Presents ‘Absurd Person Singular’

Image via Theatre Oxford’s Facebook

Theatre Oxford presents a story of domestic highs and lows that will leave audiences laughing at life’s dark moments.

The local theatre company continues its spring season with Sir Alan Ackybourn’s “Absurd Singular

Person.”

Staged at the Powerhouse in Oxford, this comedic farce will show on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. and April 15 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, “Absurd Person Singular” has seen recent revivals in New York, London, and now Oxford.

The play features local talent under the direction of Naomi Levin. Levin shares that “social status, gender roles, self-absorption, materialism, greed, anxiety, and isolation,” are themes in the play that resonate today.

The play tracks three couples in three kitchens on three consecutive Christmas Eves, as their fortunes

change, mixing up the social-climbing scene. The show highlights how each couple’s luck shifts through the years, all while maintaining a sharp comedic edge.

Theatre Oxford rates the show PG-16 for drinking and other adult content. In one scene, attempted suicide is handled in a comedic manner.

Tickets are on sale at www.oxfordarts.com/theatreoxford.

Tickets are $12 for Theatre Oxford members, $15 for senior citizens and students and $20 for non-members.

Join Theatre Oxford at the Powerhouse, located at 413 South 14th Street, Oxford for this hilarious and emphatic comedy.

Staff report