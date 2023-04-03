UM Students Win 10 Awards in Broadcast Contest

Left to right: Keiran Lencheski, Emma Harrington, Larz Roberts, Annabelle Kinney, Julieanna Jackson Photo submitted

The Ole Miss Student Media Center’s broadcast division NewsWatch brought home 10 awards from the 2023 Mississippi Association of Broadcasters: Excellence in Broadcasting award ceremony in Jackson on Saturday.

Students placed first in six categories, with another four second place finishes. In three of the categories, students took home both first and second place.

“I’m always happy when students reap the benefits of their hard work,” said Larz Roberts, Director of Student Media.

“The broadcast programs at the Student Media Center are getting stronger and I fully expect, with the talent we have, that we will pull even more awards in the future.”

Specific awards per student are listed below:

1st place – television newscast (staff, NewsWatch, October 10)

1st place – television sportscast or sports program (Sarah Gail Myers, SportsWatch, November 2)

1st place – documentary (Emma Harrington, Wyatt Waters: Below the Surface)

1st place – television reporter (Cameron Hass)

1st place – television sports story (Keiran Lencheski, Ole Miss vs Alabama)

1st place – television news story (Loral Winn, legal marijuana)

2nd place – television newscast (staff, NewsWatch, October 18)

2nd place – television general excellence

2nd place – television sportscast or sports program (Cameron Hass, SportsWatch, November 7

2nd place – television sports story (Cameron Smith, Oxford HS football)

NewsWatch and the campus radio station, Rebel Radio, were also both finalists in best audio newscast and best video newscast at the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System conference in New York in February.

The S. Gale Denley Student Media Center at Ole Miss was established in 2003 and focuses on providing hands-on training and real-world experience through four media platforms. Those platforms include The Daily Mississippian Newspaper, The Ole Miss Yearbook, Rebel Radio, and NewsWatch. For more information about the S. Gale Denley Student Media Center, please visit our website.

Staff Report