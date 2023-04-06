Empty Bowls Returns in 2024; Potters Needed to Make Bowls

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Empty Bowls event organizers are looking for potters. File photo

The Oxford Food Pantry’s popular fundraiser, Empty Bowls, will be returning in 2024 and soup bowls are needed.

The last Empty Bowls was held in 2019 and then was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and has been on a hiatus since.

As food costs continue to rise and client numbers increase, the return and success of the 2024 Empty Bowls are vital for Oxford’s food bank.

For Empty Bowls to be a success, organizers said they need at least 1,000 ceramic soup bowls and they are looking for local potters to committ to contributing bowls for next year’s event.

Bowls should be the size of a regular soup bowl and glazed for eating; however, potters are encouraged to be creative with their designs, the glaze and the shape of the bowls.

Empty Bowls allow people to purchase soup from local restaurants along with a hand-made bowl. The proceeds all go to The Pantry.

More details about the 2024 Empty Bowls event will be announced later in the year.

Anyone interested in committing to make bowls, or for more information, contact Monte Ochs at 704-763-8446.