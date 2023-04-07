Oxford High Welcomes New SRO

Oxford High School has a new school resource officer.

Officer Kenneth King. Photo OHS

Officer Kenneth King has been an officer with the Oxford Police Department for two years.

Prior to working with OPD, King served in the United States Army for 20 years, ultimately retiring as a First Sergeant.

He deployed to the Middle East on several occasions and served in leadership roles ranging from a Team Leader to a Company First Sergeant.

His last assignment, and the one that brought him and his family to Oxford, was as the Senior Military Science Instructor at Ole Miss Army ROTC where he prepared future Army Officers for careers in the Army.

Staff report