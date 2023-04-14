Friday, April 14, 2023
Ole Miss 2023 Grove Bowl Rosters Released

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss spring practice comes to a close on Saturday at the end of the Grove Bowl that starts at 2 p.m. inside the Vaught.

On Friday, Ole Miss put out the rosters for the game on social media. 

The red team will have Jaxson Dart, Walker Howard, Jett Miller and Davin Wydner at quarterback. Running back will have Sir Amos, Quinshon Judkins, Lucas Laroche and Fred McAfee.

The blue team at quarterback Walker Howard, Spencer Sanders and Braden Waterman. Running back will have Ulysses Bentley, Matt Jones Rayf Vinson and Braxton Wilson.

Team captains for this game on the blue team: Michael Trigg, Sanders and Bentley. The red team captains are Dart, Watkins and Monte Kiffin.

The Grove Bowl closes out the 2023 spring practice before camp and the first game against Mercer on Sept. 2.

Jim Belushi to Make VIP Appearance at Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford
Ole Miss Takes on Mississippi State at Dudy Noble

