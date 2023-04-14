Friday, April 14, 2023
Ole Miss Keys Against Mississippi State

By Ryan Hunt

HottyToddy Intern

Ethan Lege home run Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Offense:
● Get the bats hot early


● No little mistakes


● Don’t leave men on base

Pitching

● Strong starts from starting pitcher

● Bullpen can’t give up late runs

● Find the strike zone, no free bases

Ole Miss Dining Teams Up with Home Place Pastures to Revolutionize Dining on Campus

