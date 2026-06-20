The Next Time Charlie Foster Pitches at Swayze, He’ll Be Wearing the Right Colors

Sometimes the transfer portal delivers a move that do a double-take.

Charlie Foster committing to Ole Miss is one of those moments.

A former Mississippi State left-hander switching sides in this rivalry doesn’t happen often, and it definitely doesn’t happen quietly. But there it was early Saturday morning, tucked into an updated Instagram bio: Foster is headed to Oxford.

It’s a fascinating pickup for Mike Bianco and pitching coach Joel Mangrum, not just because of the logo swap but because of what Foster could become. He’s a 6‑foot‑4 sophomore with SEC innings, two years of eligibility and enough raw stuff to dream on. Ole Miss needs arms with upside, and Foster fits that description as well as anyone still in the portal.

Charlie Foster. Third-straight three up, three down inning. pic.twitter.com/EtvAPCyK7p — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 12, 2026

His 2026 numbers weren’t pretty. A 6.69 ERA, 22 walks and an 0‑3 record don’t exactly scream “future weekend starter.” But the story isn’t that simple. Foster opened the season in Mississippi State’s weekend rotation for a reason. The Bulldogs believed he had the tools to handle that role, and Ole Miss saw the same thing up close.

He started the opener of the rivalry series in Oxford and held the Rebels to one run on two hits across 4⅓ innings. No walks. Three strikeouts. Total composure in a loud environment. That’s the version of Foster Ole Miss hopes it can unlock more often.

There were other flashes too. His seven‑inning, eight‑strikeout outing at South Carolina showed what happens when he repeats his delivery and stays in the zone. The fastball sits in the low 90s and has touched 95. The breaking ball sweeps. The changeup is usable. The lower arm slot gives lefties fits.

None of that is theoretical. The issue has always been command.

Foster walked 30 hitters in 47⅔ innings over two seasons in Starkville. When he attacked the zone, he missed bats. When he didn’t, innings unraveled. That’s the challenge Mangrum is inheriting, and it’s also the opportunity. If Ole Miss can help him find a more consistent release point, the ceiling rises fast.

And that’s where the irony comes in. Foster has already shown he can pitch well at Swayze Field. He just did it wearing maroon.

Now he’ll get the chance to do it in red and blue, and Ole Miss wouldn’t have taken this swing if it didn’t believe he could grow into something more than depth.

Maybe he becomes a multi‑inning bullpen piece. Maybe he competes for a weekend job again. Either way, he’s a real SEC arm with projection, not a flier.

Players crossing the rivalry line always draw attention. This one should, because it comes with upside. Ole Miss needs pitching. Foster needs a reset.

Both sides might get exactly what they’re looking for.

Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

Outgoing Transfers

Noah Allen, RHP

Blake Ilitch, RHP

Brayden Randle, UTL

Tate Sirmans, OF

Incoming Transfers