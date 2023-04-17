Man Who Made Headlines in 2009 After Police Standoff in Grand Oaks Back in Jail

By Alyssa Schnugg

A man who served about nine years in prison for killing his brother in 2009 has been arrested for violating his parole.

Bilethon Autry

Bilethon Autry 38 was arrested last week by the University Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia. Being out of prison on patrol, a warrant was issued by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for violation of probation.

On April 11, neighbors living in Grand Oaks called 911 to report that Autry was yelling and knocking on people’s doors while acting manic. Some said he was walking down the middle of the road and one woman said Autry got angry when she didn’t give him a ride.

Witnesses told police and Hotty Toddy News that they were afraid given Autry’s past with violence and that last week’s incident was not the first since he was released from prison.

Charged with Murder

Autry was arrested in September 2009 after he shot and killed his brother, Charlie Ray Hodge, inside their father’s home in Grand Oaks. His father, Billy Autry, was able to hide in the attic until police arrived.

After a several-hour standoff with police, SWAT team members were able to enter the home and took Autry into custody.

He was sentenced to 15 years, with six years suspended and he served about nine years before being released in September 2021. He is back living in the same home where he killed his brother.

After the shooting in 2009, family members spoke out that Autry suffered from serious mental illnesses and that it had been difficult for the family to get help for Autry.

OPD Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said police responded to Grand Oaks and spoke to Autry. Because of the arrest by UPD the day before, MDOT filed a violation of parole charge and OPD officers took Autry into custody.

He is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center pending a violation of parole hearing.