Stronger Together Oxford held two events this week in honor of National Volunteer Week.

On Tuesday, Stronger Together honored its volunteers with a Volunteer Recognition Lunch at the Oxford Conference Center.

On Wednesday, the volunteer-promoting organization brought its partners together at the Old Armor Pavilion for the second annual Volunteer Fair to showcase volunteering and donation opportunities.

Staff report