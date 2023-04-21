Camp Invention Coming to Oxford School District this Summer

In partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame, the Oxford School District is offering the nationally acclaimed Camp Invention program to children entering kindergarten through sixth grade.

This weeklong summer experience provides opportunities for open-ended, hands-on exploration of science, technology, engineering and more.

Taking on a variety of exhilarating activities each day, children have fun collaborating with friends, thinking creatively and inventing their own solutions to real-world challenges.

The week begins on June 26 with Dr. Candies Cook serving as director.

The all-new 2023 program will spark the imagination of both new and returning campers with an adventure full of inspiration, innovation and unforgettable discoveries.

During this action-packed, confidence-boosting program, young innovators will:

• Design and build their own mini skate park, customize their mini skateboard and practice persistence as they take on ramps, bowls, rails and more

• Transform a robot into a one-of-a-kind stuffie while exploring genetics, finding

inspiration in nature and taking pride in their individuality

• Take on the role of event planner as they design a grand celebration, invent a Party Assistant and create a light-up party hat and bubble art banner

• Launch their own pop-up business while building entrepreneurship skills, making smart financial choices, using green energy and attracting customers.

Availability is limited, so visit invent.org/mylocalcamp or call 800-968-4332 to secure your child’s spot.

Oxford Middle School - Camp Invention: Wonder

For children entering grades K - 6

Price: $260

Location: 222 Bramlett Boulevard

Program Dates: 6/26 - 6/30

Program Times: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Leader-in-Training spots for grades 7 - 9 may be available.

Courtesy of the OSD