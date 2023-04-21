Friday, April 21, 2023
More than 800 Butterflies Were Released in Oxford Thursday

Photos by Alyssa Schnugg

The Oxford Garden Club’s annual Butterfly Release Event took place Thursday afternoon at the Old Armory Pavilion.

More than 800 butterflies were released into the sky — and in some cases, onto hands, noses, foreheads and shoulders.

The OGC came up with the idea for the event in 2019 after the club installed a butterfly garden at the Columbarium in the Oxford Memorial Cemetery. To culminate the garden year, the club decided to hold a butterfly release for members only. The event was so popular, the following year the club decided to make it a public event.

Kids attending the event also enjoyed arts and crafts tables, hair tinsel and face painting.

A new immersion tent gave people a chance to be surrounded by about 200 butterflies which were also released at the end of the event.

