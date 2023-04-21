Ole Miss Welcomes in No. 1 LSU into Swayze

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Jacob Gonzalez hits his grand slam in the second inning against Delaware on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss baseball returns home to Swayze Field this weekend as they play host to the No. 1 LSU Tigers in a three-game series slate. The first pitch is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m. due to weather and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (21-16, 3-12 SEC) is coming off a 6-3 victory over Arkansas State on Tuesday night.

Jacob Gonzalez was named to the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award Watch List earlier this week. The award honors the nation’s top shortstop.

Gonzalez has been climbing the Ole Miss all-time runs scored leaderboard this season, currently ranked seventh all-time with 175 runs scored in his career. Gonzalez is only 23 runs off the top spot with just under half of the season still left to play. Former player and current Ole Miss Sports Network color analyst Brad Henderson owns the record, scoring 198 runs over the course of his 203 career games.

This weekend sophomore left-hander Hunter Elliott will return to the mound after feeling tightness in his arm after the season opener against Delaware.

LSU rolls into Oxford with a 29-7 overall record and a 9-5 mark in league play. The Tigers took the series from the Kentucky Wildcats. On Tuesday, LSU fell to UL-Lafayette 8-5.

The Tigers are led at the dish by Dylan Crews with a .500 average with 57 hits, 60 runs. Crews is joined by three teammates hitting over .350 on the season Tommy White (.383), Cade Beloso (.381) and Jared Jones (.364).

This season, LSU has hit a total of 68 home runs.

The pitching matchup for this weekend will showcase the arms of RHP Paul Skenes (Friday), RHP Ty Floyd (Saturday) and RHP Christian Little (Sunday) for the Tigers. Coach Mike Bianco will send to the hill LHP Xavier Rivas (Friday), LHP Hunter Elliott (Saturday) and TBA on Sunday.

The Rebels have won their last four games against the Tigers, including a three-game sweep in Baton Rouge last season. Ole Miss has won three of the last four series against the Tigers, winning in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Game times for this series is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network+), Saturday at 2 p.m. (ESPN 2) and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. (SEC Network+).