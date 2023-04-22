Ole Miss Drops Series Opener to No. 1 LSU

Ole Miss baseball (21-17, 3-13 SEC) dropped the first game of their series against No. 1 LSU (30-7, 10-5 SEC) Friday night by a score of 7-3.

Ethan Lege went 2-for-4 with a run scored and Will Furniss went 1-for-4 with a three-RBI home run on the night. Brayden Jones pitched 4.2 innings of relief and gave up just one run on three hits while striking out six batters.

LSU opened the scoring in the first inning, plating an unearned run to take a 1-0 lead early. They would go up 2-0 with two outs in the third inning as Gavin Dugas scored from third on a wild pitch.

Ole Miss had just one hit heading into the fourth inning, down 2-0 when Kemp Alderman doubled to right center with one out. He moved to third base on a single back to the pitcher by Lege, bringing Furniss to the plate. With a 1-2 count, Furniss hit a ball over the fence in right center field to put the Rebels on top 3-2. It was his third home run of the season.

LSU loaded the bases in the fifth inning with one out and Tommy White hit a grand slam to take the lead back in a big way. They would scratch across one more run in the top of the eighth inning to make it 7-3.

Ole Miss had just four baserunners after Furniss’ home run, three on walks and one on a hit by pitch. None of them would be able to come around and score as the Rebels were held hitless through the final five innings.

Ole Miss and LSU will play game two of the series tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports