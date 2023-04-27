National Day of Prayer to be Held Locally in Oxford on May 4

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Day of Prayer is a national holiday held on the first Thursday of the month.

Image via nationaldayofprayer.org

In Oxford, it will be led by First Baptist Church on May 4, but the event is open to everyone of all religions in the community.

The goal of National Day of Prayer is for people across the nation to pray for the country and the well-being of the citizens of the U.S.

The day will start with prayers being read by second-grade students from Regents at Burns Belfry Museum.

A free lunch will be served at the Baptist church at 11 a.m.

The community is invited to then gather on the south lawn of the Lafayette County Courthouse at 12:15. Local community leaders will join the event.

Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.