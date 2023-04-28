Facebook UTV Sale Leads to Arrests

Sean Arlandis Alexander Jr. William Dubouis Wilson II

The purchase of a UTV with a fake check led to the arrest of three people by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

On April 17, Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a citizen advising that they made a sale of a side-by-side (UTV) on Facebook Market Place.

The victim advised that they met with multiple individuals at a gas station and made the transaction for the sale of the UTV. The victim reported that they were given a cashier’s check from the buyers, and once they tried to deposit the check, they were informed that the check was fake.

The victim was given a fake check and the UTV was stolen by the individuals.

Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office then began an Investigation regarding the fraudulent check as well as the stolen UTV. During the course of the investigation, investigators were notified regarding individuals in the Jackson area, involved in gang and criminal activity, were making illegal purchases of vehicles, ATVs and UTVs using fake checks.

Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Lafayette County METRO Narcotics Unit then conducted an Undercover Operation advertising a UTV for sale.

Investigators were contacted by individuals to purchase the UTV. It was determined that the individuals that contacted the undercover operation, were individuals associated with the reports made by other victims of crimes similar to the report made at the Sheriff’s Department.

On Tuesday three individuals from the Jackson area, Sean Arlandis Alexander Jr., 19, William Dubouis Wilson II, 19, and a 17-year-old Juvenile male, met with undercover officers to purchase a UTV for $22,000, using a fake cashier’s check from Chase Bank.

The three individuals were taken into custody on the scene, without incident, Alexander and Wilson were transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center. Investigators continued the investigation and determined that the individuals were conducting illegal activity to fund their criminal gang activity.

The investigation is still ongoing and the case is being investigated by multiple agencies.

Alexander and Wilson appeared before a Justice Court Judge in Lafayette County on Thursday on the charges of Uttering Forgery and Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny and each were set a $100,000 bond.

The juvenile was released to the custody of his guardian, pending a hearing in the Lafayette County Youth Court on the charges of Uttering Forgery and Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny.

Staff report