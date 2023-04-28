Keys to the Georgia Series

By Ryan Hunt
HottyToddy Intern
Offense:
Getting the freshman bats hot early
High pitch AB’s
No Little mistakes bass running
Defense:
No errors
Let the starter go through 5 innings
Hit the strike zone on first pitch of at bat
By Ryan Hunt
HottyToddy Intern
Offense:
Getting the freshman bats hot early
High pitch AB’s
No Little mistakes bass running
Defense:
No errors
Let the starter go through 5 innings
Hit the strike zone on first pitch of at bat
Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.