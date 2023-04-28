Oxford Woman Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run

An Oxford woman was arrested Friday for allegedly killing a 19-year-old with her vehicle and then leaving the scene.

According to the Oxford Police Department, at 11:13 p.m. on Thursday, officers with OPD, the Oxford Fire Department, and EMS responded to the area of West Jackson Avenue and Fraternity Row for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and began giving life-saving measures to the pedestrian, later identified as Andrew Tyler Mitchell, 19, of Missouri. Mitchell later succumbed to his injuries and died.

The vehicle that struck Miller fled the scene, but witnesses were able to give a description to officers.

After searching throughout the night into the afternoon on Friday, OPD investigators located the suspected vehicle.

Cameron Neal Riser, 25, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death.

Riser was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond.

Staff report