Shuttles Recommended for Double Decker Transporation; Parking Limited

With Double Decker Arts Festival kicking off this evening, make sure to know where and when you can park or face a hefty towing fee.

Parking around the Square is very limited. Public parking areas include the Water Tower lot, the DHS lot (corner of Jackson Ave & Ninth Street) and the City Parking Garage (access via Jefferson Avenue).

The Oxford Police Department said that any cars left on and around the Square by 4 a.m. Saturday morning will be towed.

Those areas include the lots surrounding the parking garage, the Chancery Building parking lot, the lot behind City Hall, the lot beside City Hall and the south lot between Harrison and Tyler avenues.

A shuttle will run from Oxford High School and South Oxford Center (old Baptist Hospital). A round-trip ticket costs $5.

Shuttles run on Friday from 4:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – midnight.

OUT buses are running; however, buses will not be dropping off or picking up on or near the Square. The main pickup/dropoff location will be the Old Oxford Armory.