Ole Miss Women’s Track No. 10, Men No. 24 in Week Six USTFCCCA Index

Ole Miss women’s track & field continued its school record streak within the national top-10 at No. 10, while the Rebel men appeared for the first time this outdoor season at No. 24 in the Week Six USTFCCCA Rating Index released on Monday.
This marks the 15th time in program history that both the Rebel men and women have been simultaneously ranked within the top-25 outdoors, the first since Week Six of last season.
For the Rebel women, this is the 44th all-time appearance in the outdoor rating index and a school-record sixth straight top-10 slot. This also marks the 35th appearance for the Ole Miss women since 2016 under the supervision of eighth-year head coach Connie Price-Smith. Earlier this season, the Rebel women broke the overall program record for outdoor national ranking with a No. 7 slot in Week Two.
For the Ole Miss men, this is the 67th all-time appearance in the outdoor national rankings since they began in 2008.
Ole Miss has this week off to gear up for the 2023 SEC Outdoor Championships, which will be held at LSU on May 11-13.
No. 10 Ole Miss Women • USTFCCCA Week 6 Rating Index • 163.76 Points
2. McKenzie Long – 100-Meter Dash – 10.80 (+3.5) – 30.42 Points
3. Jasmine Mitchell – Hammer – 69.58m/228-04 – 28.71 Points
3. McKenzie Long – 200-Meter Dash – 22.31 (+1.8) – 28.53 Points
7. Jalani Davis – Hammer – 68.04m/223-03 – 19.62 Points
9. Shey Taiwo – Hammer – 67.69m/222-01 – 15.42 Points
9. Jalani Davis – Shot Put – 17.91m/58-09.25 – 15.40 Points
9. 4×100-Meter Relay (Long, Matthews, Eckford, Augustine) – 43.53 – 15.09 Points
18. Skylar Boogerd – 10K – 32:47.83 – 4.51 Points
19. Jaiden Paris – 100-Meter Hurdles – 13.11 (+0.9) – 3.50 Points
30. Jasmine Mitchell – Shot Put – 16.75m/54-11.50 – 0.70 Points
34. Tedreauna Britt – Shot Put – 16.57m/54-04.50 – 0.50 Points
34. Tedreauna Britt – Discus – 54.94m/180-03 – 0.50 Points
35. Gabrielle Matthews – 400-Meter Hurdles – 57.79 – 0.52 Points
38. Sara Van Aken – Heptathlon – 5,278 – 0.30 Points
49. Samara McConnell – Pole Vault – 4.10m/13-05.25 – 0.03 Points
50. Kristel van den Berg – 5K – 15:54.27 – 0.02 Points
No. 24 Ole Miss Men • USTFCCCA Week 6 Rating Index • 101.55 Points
3. Tiarnan Crorken – 800-Meter – 1:46.82 – 27.31 Points
4. Anthony Camerieri – 5K – 13:26.58 – 25.52 Points
9. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – Hammer – 70.83m/232-05 – 15.11 Points
10. Anthony Camerieri – 1500-Meter – 3:38.34 – 13.14 Points
10. Baylor Franklin – 800-Meter – 1:47.21 – 12.94 Points
15. Ahmad Young Jr. – 110-Meter Hurdles – 13.54 (+0.6) – 6.00 Points
36. Shane Bracken – 1500-Meter – 3:40.15 – 0.40 Points
38. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – Shot Put – 18.63m/61-01.50 – 0.30 Points
39. Spencer Brown – 110-Meter Hurdles – 13.75 (+0.6) – 0.28 Points
39. Noah Mumme – Pole Vault – 5.30m/17-04.50 – 0.28 Points
26. Daniel Viveros – Shot Put – 18.59m/61-0 – 0.28 Points
Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports