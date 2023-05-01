Ole Miss Women’s Track No. 10, Men No. 24 in Week Six USTFCCCA Index

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss women’s track & field continued its school record streak within the national top-10 at No. 10, while the Rebel men appeared for the first time this outdoor season at No. 24 in the Week Six USTFCCCA Rating Index released on Monday.

This marks the 15th time in program history that both the Rebel men and women have been simultaneously ranked within the top-25 outdoors, the first since Week Six of last season.

For the Rebel women, this is the 44th all-time appearance in the outdoor rating index and a school-record sixth straight top-10 slot. This also marks the 35th appearance for the Ole Miss women since 2016 under the supervision of eighth-year head coach Connie Price-Smith. Earlier this season, the Rebel women broke the overall program record for outdoor national ranking with a No. 7 slot in Week Two.

For the Ole Miss men, this is the 67th all-time appearance in the outdoor national rankings since they began in 2008.

Ole Miss has this week off to gear up for the 2023 SEC Outdoor Championships, which will be held at LSU on May 11-13.

No. 10 Ole Miss Women • USTFCCCA Week 6 Rating Index • 163.76 Points

2. McKenzie Long – 100-Meter Dash – 10.80 (+3.5) – 30.42 Points

3. Jasmine Mitchell – Hammer – 69.58m/228-04 – 28.71 Points

3. McKenzie Long – 200-Meter Dash – 22.31 (+1.8) – 28.53 Points

7. Jalani Davis – Hammer – 68.04m/223-03 – 19.62 Points

9. Shey Taiwo – Hammer – 67.69m/222-01 – 15.42 Points

9. Jalani Davis – Shot Put – 17.91m/58-09.25 – 15.40 Points

9. 4×100-Meter Relay (Long, Matthews, Eckford, Augustine) – 43.53 – 15.09 Points

18. Skylar Boogerd – 10K – 32:47.83 – 4.51 Points

19. Jaiden Paris – 100-Meter Hurdles – 13.11 (+0.9) – 3.50 Points

30. Jasmine Mitchell – Shot Put – 16.75m/54-11.50 – 0.70 Points

34. Tedreauna Britt – Shot Put – 16.57m/54-04.50 – 0.50 Points

34. Tedreauna Britt – Discus – 54.94m/180-03 – 0.50 Points

35. Gabrielle Matthews – 400-Meter Hurdles – 57.79 – 0.52 Points

38. Sara Van Aken – Heptathlon – 5,278 – 0.30 Points

49. Samara McConnell – Pole Vault – 4.10m/13-05.25 – 0.03 Points

50. Kristel van den Berg – 5K – 15:54.27 – 0.02 Points

No. 24 Ole Miss Men • USTFCCCA Week 6 Rating Index • 101.55 Points

3. Tiarnan Crorken – 800-Meter – 1:46.82 – 27.31 Points

4. Anthony Camerieri – 5K – 13:26.58 – 25.52 Points

9. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – Hammer – 70.83m/232-05 – 15.11 Points

10. Anthony Camerieri – 1500-Meter – 3:38.34 – 13.14 Points

10. Baylor Franklin – 800-Meter – 1:47.21 – 12.94 Points

15. Ahmad Young Jr. – 110-Meter Hurdles – 13.54 (+0.6) – 6.00 Points

36. Shane Bracken – 1500-Meter – 3:40.15 – 0.40 Points

38. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – Shot Put – 18.63m/61-01.50 – 0.30 Points

39. Spencer Brown – 110-Meter Hurdles – 13.75 (+0.6) – 0.28 Points

39. Noah Mumme – Pole Vault – 5.30m/17-04.50 – 0.28 Points

26. Daniel Viveros – Shot Put – 18.59m/61-0 – 0.28 Points

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports