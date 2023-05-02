Ole Miss Track’s Jasmine Mitchell Named SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week

Ole Miss track & field senior Jasmine Mitchell has been named the SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.

Mitchell set the SEC lead in the hammer after winning the LSU Invite last Saturday on an 11-foot PR of 69.58m/228-03. That toss currently leads the SEC by almost three feet, and also ranks No. 3 in the NCAA and No. 2 in the East Region this season. On a larger scale, Mitchell’s throw also ranks No. 28 worldwide and No. 10 in the United States this outdoor season.

Mitchell also finished fifth in the shot put at a season-best 16.75m/54-11.50, which puts her No. 32 in the NCAA, No. 14 in the East and No. 8 in the SEC this year.

Ole Miss has this week off to gear up for the 2023 SEC Outdoor Championships, which will be held at LSU on May 11-13.