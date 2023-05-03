Adoption Fees 50% Off at Oxford ARC During National Adoption Event

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

From May 1 to May 15, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Spring National “Empty the Shelters” is occurring at more than 350 shelters in 45 states, including Oxford Animal Resource Center.

According to Oxford ARC Director Kelli Briscoe, dogs six months old and up will be just $25 to adopt and puppies six months or younger will be $50.

When the adoption process is complete, the dog will be up to date on Bordetella, DHPP, Deworming, Rabies Vaccination, Heartworm Prevention, Flea and Tick Prevention, and Microchip, and will be spayed or neutered.

BISSELL will pay ARC the difference of the adoption rates so that the shelters don’t actually loose revenue during the two-week event.

Since the 2016 inception of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters,” nearly 140,000 pets at 605 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada have received second chances.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia’s partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event.”

To see which dogs are available for adoption or for more information about Oxford ARC, visit https://oxfordarc.org.