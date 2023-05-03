Campus Memorial Service Scheduled Thursday

By Edwin B. Smith

University of Mississippi

An attendee at a previous University Memorial Service places a flower in a bowl in memory of a loved one. This year’s service is set for 4 p.m. Thursday (May 4) in Paris Yates Chapel. Photo by Logan Kirkland/ Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

The University of Mississippi will honor members of the Ole Miss family who died during 2022-23 at an annual campuswide Memorial Ceremony, set for 4 p.m. Thursday (May 4) in Paris Yates Chapel.

“When we lose a member of our university community, we feel deep sorrow individually and collectively,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “The University Memorial Service offers us a reflective time to express care and compassion through our thoughts and prayers.

“Our hope is that by gathering to remember the cherished individuals we have lost, the ceremony offers comfort in togetherness, evokes meaningful memories and encourages feelings of peace and solace.”

All members of the Lafayette-Oxford-University community are invited to attend. For assistance related to a disability, email events@olemiss.edu.

ASB President Sarah Austin Welch, Staff Council President Deetra Wiley and Faculty Senate Chair Daniel Durkin will read the names of the deceased. The University Student String Quartet will provide musical accompaniment.

The University Memorial Ceremony was established in 2008 by then-Chancellor Robert Khayat.

This year, the ceremony will honor missing student Jimmy “Jay” Lee and the following who have died:

Students

Ethan Bailey

Rowan Bush

Jacob Casagrande

Walker Fielder

Thomas Mayo

Medley Morgan

Caroline Roth

Alexander Sands

Jack Tompkins

Faculty

Suresh Bandari

Evelyn Jackson

Willa Johnson

Alan “Skip” Jones

Mickey Smith

David Wharton

John Winkle

Staff

Tami Barger

Ruby Bell

Judy Forester

Mike Hash

James Lowe

Jonathan McCammon

Barbara Swindle

Belinda Turner