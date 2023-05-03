Campus Memorial Service Scheduled Thursday

By Edwin B. Smith
University of Mississippi
The University of Mississippi will honor members of the Ole Miss family who died during 2022-23 at an annual campuswide Memorial Ceremony, set for 4 p.m. Thursday (May 4) in Paris Yates Chapel.
“When we lose a member of our university community, we feel deep sorrow individually and collectively,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “The University Memorial Service offers us a reflective time to express care and compassion through our thoughts and prayers.
“Our hope is that by gathering to remember the cherished individuals we have lost, the ceremony offers comfort in togetherness, evokes meaningful memories and encourages feelings of peace and solace.”
All members of the Lafayette-Oxford-University community are invited to attend. For assistance related to a disability, email events@olemiss.edu.
ASB President Sarah Austin Welch, Staff Council President Deetra Wiley and Faculty Senate Chair Daniel Durkin will read the names of the deceased. The University Student String Quartet will provide musical accompaniment.
The University Memorial Ceremony was established in 2008 by then-Chancellor Robert Khayat.
This year, the ceremony will honor missing student Jimmy “Jay” Lee and the following who have died:
Students
Ethan Bailey
Rowan Bush
Jacob Casagrande
Walker Fielder
Thomas Mayo
Medley Morgan
Caroline Roth
Alexander Sands
Jack Tompkins
Faculty
Suresh Bandari
Evelyn Jackson
Willa Johnson
Alan “Skip” Jones
Mickey Smith
David Wharton
John Winkle
Staff
Tami Barger
Ruby Bell
Judy Forester
Mike Hash
James Lowe
Jonathan McCammon
Barbara Swindle
Belinda Turner