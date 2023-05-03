Six Rebels Earn Opportunities with NFL Teams After Draft

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, six former student-athletes were contacted by teams and either signed contracts or accepted camp invitations.

Mason Brooks, an offensive lineman from Cedar Park, Texas, was signed by the Washington Commanders. A transfer from Western Kentucky, he played in all 13 games for Ole Miss this past season and saw action as both a reserve offensive lineman and on special teams.

Troy Brown, another senior transfer for Ole Miss last season, was signed by the New York Giants. The linebacker came to Oxford and appeared in all 13 games, making 12 starts. He led the team with 93 total tackles and was second in pass breakups with five.

Safety AJ Finley was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft. He started all 13 games for the Rebels and led the team in solo tackles with 46. A three-year starter at Ole Miss, Finley finished his collegiate career with eight interceptions and 245 total tackles.

After transferring from Mississippi State, Malik Heath joined Ole Miss in 2022 and led the team in receptions (60) and receiving yards (971) while pulling in five touchdowns this past season. Following the draft, he was signed by the Green Bay Packers.

Following a five-year career with Ole Miss, defensive tackle KD Hill was invited to camp with the New York Jets. He racked up 58 total tackles during his career with the Rebels, with four tackles for loss and one sack.

Otis Reese was signed by the Tennessee Titans after three years with the Rebels. The transfer from Georgia started 11 games for the Rebels this past season, and finished second on the team 84 total tackles.

Combined with the four who were drafted this past weekend – Jonathan Mingo, Tavius Robinson, Zach Evans and Nick Broeker – that makes 10 Rebels who will get an opportunity with an NFL team in the coming months.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports