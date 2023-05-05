102 Oxford High Students Score 30 or higher on ACT

Courtesy of the Oxford School District

Oxford High School celebrates 102 students who have achieved a score of 30 or higher on the ACT — a score that places them in an elite group of high school students nationally. A score of 30 on the ACT means these students scored higher than 94% of the 2 million test-takers in the US.

This year’s 30+ Club at Oxford High included 102 students whose composite or superscore was 30 or above. The ACT superscore is the average of the best scores from each subject from multiple test attempts.

The following students have achieved a score of 30 or above on the ACT:

