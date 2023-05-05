There’s no better way to celebrate the end of the school year than with wine.

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council invites the community to join them for the spring Three Blind Wines: White Wines edition at 6 p.m. on May 10 at The Powerhouse.

Three Blind Wines offers a night of wine tasting with a twist.

Teams of two select three bottles of the same wine from one of the participating liquor stores. Purchased wines can be left at the store for delivery to the Powerhouse. The evening includes games, door prizes, and small bites by Fox’s Pizza.

On the night of Three Blind Wines, two of the bottles will be covered for a blind tasting, while the third bottle is reserved as the prize for the winning team.

Everyone samples each wine, voting for their favorite wine of the night. The team that receives the most votes wins all the other team’s third bottles.

Winners could go home with a cellar full of free wine.

If you don’t know what wine you’d like to bring, you can choose the YAC sommelier ticket. YAC’s professional sommelier selects your wine and delivers it for you.

“We hope people will come out and enjoy Three Blind Wines. You can win lots of prizes, meet new people who have a similar love of whites and rosé, and wrap up the semester with a memorable experience,” said Meredith Grantham, YAC events coordinator.

The staff from Take a Break Deliveries will also be in attendance and will pass out special prizes during the event. You can meet them right beside the cork toss game, which will feature a 16-foot wine bottle with targets. Those who hit a bullseye get an extra entry into our raffle which features items and gift cards from local businesses.

“Three Blind Wines is one of YAC’s signature events. We hope the community will come out for a fun night to support YAC and have a chance to experience some delicious wine and food,” said Wayne Andrews, executive director of YAC.

Tickets are $45 per team (two people) for nonmembers and $40 per team for members.

Participating Three Blind Wines stores include:

● Social Wine & Whiskey

● Star Package Store

● Campus Wine & Spirits

● High Cotton Wine & Spirits Warehouse

● Magnolia Wine & Spirits

For questions about Three Blind Wines or to learn more, visit oxfordarts.com.

Courtesy of YAC