Sunday, May 7, 2023
UPD Applicant Arrested After Fondling Warrant Discovered

A man who applied to be a police officer with the University of Mississippi Police Department was arrested after it was discovered he was wanted for allegedly fondling a minor.

Aamil Shamir Franklin of Pontotoc applied for a position as a police officer at UPD recently.

As part of an extensive background investigation that UPD performs on all police applicants, it came to the investigators’ attention that Franklin had an outstanding warrant from Pontotoc County for the felony charge of fondling.

He was arrested by UPD on Saturday.

A statement released Saturday from UPD read, “The safety of our campus, and its students, faculty and staff are our main priority. We will continue to be diligent in our efforts to select only the best candidates to serve in the role of a UPD officer, so that we may continue to provide the level of service and professionalism that our community deserves.”

No other information or a mug shot was available this weekend.

Staff report

