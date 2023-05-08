Chancellor Glenn Boyce’s Message on 2023 Commencement

I’m thrilled that the culmination of the academic year is approaching — our 170th Commencement! We’re excited to celebrate our graduates and welcome their families and friends to campus May 10-14. I extend my deepest gratitude to the faculty and staff who helped our graduates reach this moment, and I hope all graduates will take a moment to express their gratitude as well.

We’re honored to welcome alumna Stephanie Hickman (JD 91), president and CEO of Trice Construction Co. in Chicago, as our Commencement speaker during Convocation on Saturday, May 13 at 8 a.m. in the Grove. Stephanie has a fascinating story of transitioning from an attorney to buying and transforming her construction company that now serves Fortune 500 companies, public entities, and more. Our graduates will learn a lot from her story and the legacy she has built with her life. We look forward to her address, and we’re excited to welcome Stephanie home to Ole Miss.

As we welcome the families and loved ones of our students to Oxford next week, we want to make sure everyone enjoys a wonderful celebration. To prepare for the ceremonies, please read this article about Commencement with lots of information, including:

Most of this year’s ceremonies will be hosted in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion and the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. Parking will be available in lots around the SJB Pavilion and the Ford Center, and shuttles will run to and from these venues and to Convocation in the Grove. More information about parking is available on the Commencement website, including information about ADA-accessible parking and shuttles.

Learn more about some of our extraordinary graduates by reading their stories in the 2023 Journey to Commencement series featuring profiles of members of the graduating class that showcase their tremendous accomplishments and plans for the future.

Congrats to all our graduating students! We’re excited to honor and celebrate you, and we can’t wait to see your bright, smiling faces at Commencement.

Glenn F. Boyce

Chancellor